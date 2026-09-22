Ohio lawmakers plan to push for suspended gas tax

FILE PHOTO: How much are you paying to fill your car?

DAYTON — Ohio lawmakers could suspend the state’s gas tax to lower prices statewide.

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News Center 7’s Cody Butler spoke to drivers who have crossed state lines to get cheaper gas. He’ll have the latest on the push to cut prices tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

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The state’s gubernatorial candidates are urging lawmakers to lower gas prices by 38 cents by suspending the gas tax, something that Indiana’s governor has done.

Dalton Gibson, of Centerville, Indiana, told News Center 7 that he would often drive to Ohio to fill up his tank. Now, he said friends from the Buckeye State are crossing into Indiana.

“Indiana is usually more pricier than Ohio with stuff, and it’s crazy to see Ohio being more pricey than Indiana with their gas. It’s crazy,” Gibson said.

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