Ohio lawmakers react after White House Correspondents’ dinner shooting

U.S. Secret Service agents surround President Donald Trump before he was taken from the stage after a shooting incident outside the ballroom during the White House Correspondents Dinner, Saturday, April 25, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

WASHINGTON D.C./OHIO — Ohio lawmakers reacted to the shooting at the White House Correspondents’ dinner on Saturday.

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The annual dinner was interrupted on April 25 when shots were fired at the Washington Hilton, according to the Associated Press.

President Donald Trump attended the dinner. He was not injured and was rushed off the stage.

The suspect has been identified as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, from California.

He is accused of trying to breach a security checkpoint at the dinner while armed with multiple weapons, the AP reports.

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Several Ohio lawmakers have reacted to what happened at the White House Correspondents’ dinner on Saturday.

Governor Mike DeWine (R-OH) said in a social media post that he and Ohio First Lady Fran DeWine are praying for everyone’s safety.

“As the situation in Washington at the National Correspondents Dinner unfolds, Fran and I pray for the continued safety of President and First Lady Trump, Vice President Vance, and everyone who was at the dinner and in the hotel.”

As the situation in Washington at the National Correspondents Dinner unfolds, Fran and I pray for the continued safety of President and First Lady Trump, Vice President Vance, and everyone who was at the dinner and in the hotel. — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) April 26, 2026

Ohio Senator Jon Husted (R-OH) said that “the attempted violence” should never have happened, and “we must find a way to come together as a nation.”

“The attempted violence last night at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner should never happen in America. Thank God for the Secret Service and all law enforcement who kept the President, Vice President, and attendees safe.

“We must find a way to come together as a nation. God bless America.”

The attempted violence last night at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner should never happen in America. Thank God for the Secret Service and all law enforcement who kept the President, Vice President, and attendees safe.



We must find a way to come together as a nation. God… — Senator Jon Husted (@SenJonHusted) April 26, 2026

Ohio Senator Bernie Moreno (R-OH) said that law enforcement deserves “our unconditional support.”

“We are all safe. We have the best law enforcement on Earth. True heroes that deserve our unconditional support, respect, and admiration.”

We are all safe. We have the best law enforcement on Earth. True heroes that deserve our unconditional support, respect, and admiration. — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) April 26, 2026

Cincinnati Congressman Greg Landsman (D-OH) praised law enforcement and said that “violence of any kind is abhorrent,” and should be condemned.

“We’ll know more in the coming days, but tonight I am thankful, as we all should be, for the quick and incredibly brave actions of law enforcement, and I am grateful that everyone is safe. Violence of any kind is abhorrent and should be universally condemned.”

We’ll know more in the coming days, but tonight I am thankful, as we all should be, for the quick and incredibly brave actions of law enforcement, and I am grateful that everyone is safe. Violence of any kind is abhorrent and should be universally condemned. — Congressman Greg Landsman (@RepGregLandsman) April 26, 2026

Ohio gubernatorial candidate Vivek Ramaswamy (R-OH) said that he is praying for the officer who was shot and called political violence “un-American.”

“Grateful that our President and the other attendees at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner are safe after tonight’s shooting. Praying for the recovery of the officer who was shot. Political violence is un-American & it needs to end.”

Grateful that our President and the other attendees at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner are safe after tonight’s shooting. Praying for the recovery of the officer who was shot. Political violence is un-American & it needs to end. — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) April 26, 2026

Amy Acton, who is running for Ohio governor in the Democratic primary, said that she is relieved that President Trump and all the guests were safe.

“Eric and I are relieved to hear President Trump and the guests and staff attending the Correspondents’ dinner are safe. We are grateful for the swift and courageous response by Law Enforcement and first responders.

“This moment challenges all of us to help heal this divide.”

Eric and I are relieved to hear President Trump and the guests and staff attending the Correspondents’ dinner are safe. We are grateful for the swift and courageous response by Law Enforcement and first responders.



This moment challenges all of us to help heal this divide. — Dr. Amy Acton (@amyactonoh) April 26, 2026

The AP reports that Allen is expected to be in court on Monday.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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