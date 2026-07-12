Ohio lawmakers react to death of U.S. Senator

FILE PHOTO: Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., talks to reporters following a Senate Republican caucus meeting at the U.S. Capitol on June 1, 2023 in Washington, D.C.

OHIO — Several Ohio lawmakers are reacting to the death of Senator Lindsey Graham on Sunday.

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South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham, one of President Donald Trump’s closest allies in Congress who traveled the globe to advocate for a more aggressive U.S. foreign policy, died Saturday night after a “brief and sudden illness,” his office said in a statement on social media. He was 71.

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On Sunday, several Ohio lawmakers are reacting to the senator’s death.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, who served with Sen. Graham in the Senate, shared the following statement on social media.

“Fran and I are so saddened by the death of our friend Lindsey Graham. Lindsey and I served together in the U.S. Senate. He was an effective and dedicated U.S. Senator. We both sat on the Judiciary Committee and worked together on the Unborn Victims of Violence Act, starting when he was the lead sponsor in the U.S. House. He had a great sense of humor and the ability to cut through political rhetoric and explain in understandable terms what an issue was really about. Lindsey worked hard each day to protect the people of South Carolina and our country.”

Fran and I are so saddened by the death of our friend Lindsey Graham. Lindsey and I served together in the U.S. Senate. He was an effective and dedicated U.S. Senator. We both sat on the Judiciary Committee and worked together on the Unborn Victims of Violence Act, starting… — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) July 12, 2026

Congressman Mike Turner (R-Ohio) also shared a statement on social media, saying Sen. Graham’s death “saddens” him deeply.

“The news of Senator Lindsey Graham’s passing saddens me deeply.

Lindsey was one of America’s fiercest champions for freedom, democracy, and peace through strength. He carried forward the legacy of Senator John McCain, believing America’s leadership is indispensable and that nations seeking freedom should never stand alone.

Lindsey was also a personal mentor. His counsel shaped my work in Congress, and despite his many responsibilities, he always made time to help others. I saw that firsthand when preparing for the 2025 NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Dayton. The summit welcomed more than 2,500 delegates from across the Alliance, and it would not have been possible without Lindsey’s personal intervention and support. That generosity toward fellow members was simply who he was.

Just days ago, I had the honor of standing beside Lindsey in Ankara as we met with President Zelenskyy. Until his final days, he was pressing the case for stronger sanctions against Russia. There is no better way to honor his final mission than for the Senate and the White House to swiftly send his bipartisan Russia sanctions legislation to the President’s desk.

Lindsey believed America must stand with nations seeking democracy because doing so strengthens our own security. We owe it to his legacy to ensure that commitment remains the foundation of American foreign policy.

My prayers are with Lindsey’s family, his staff, the people of South Carolina, and all who knew him. America has lost a great statesman, and I have lost a mentor. His legacy will endure wherever freedom is defended. @LindseyGrahamSC"

The news of Senator Lindsey Graham’s passing saddens me deeply.

Lindsey was one of America’s fiercest champions for freedom, democracy, and peace through strength. He carried forward the legacy of Senator John McCain, believing America’s leadership is indispensable and that… — US Rep. Mike Turner (@RepMikeTurner) July 12, 2026

Senator Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) shared on social media that he was in “total shock and disbelief at the loss of a great American.”

Total shock and disbelief at the loss of a great American. https://t.co/98rH7ITUEa — Bernie Moreno (@berniemoreno) July 12, 2026

Senator Jon Husted (R-Ohio) shared on social media that Graham was a “steadfast champion” of the military, and “he loved America deeply.”

“Tina and I are deeply saddened by the death of our friend, Senator Lindsey Graham. The news came as a profound shock. It is hard to believe that someone so full of life could be taken so suddenly.

In my brief time in the U.S. Senate, Lindsey was one of the first people to welcome me and work alongside me on issues of mutual concern. He was a steadfast champion of the men and women of our armed forces, and he loved America deeply. I will miss him greatly.

We are praying for his family, friends, staff, and all who are grieving this tremendous loss."

Tina and I are deeply saddened by the death of our friend, Senator Lindsey Graham. The news came as a profound shock. It is hard to believe that someone so full of life could be taken so suddenly.



In my brief time in the U.S. Senate, Lindsey was one of the first people to… — Senator Jon Husted (@SenJonHusted) July 12, 2026

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