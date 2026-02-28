Ohio lawmakers react to U.S., Israel strikes on Iran

OHIO — Ohio lawmakers are reacting to the U.S. and Israel’s strikes on Iran this morning.

The U.S. and Israel launched a major attack on Iran on Saturday, and U.S. President Donald Trump called on the Iranian public to “seize control of your destiny” by rising up against the Islamic leadership that has ruled the nation since 1979, the Associated Press reported.

Several Ohio lawmakers have reacted to the attack.

Senator Jon Husted (R-Ohio) released a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, stating that “the President took action to address the threat Iran poses to America and global stability.”

“For 47 years, the Iranian regime had ample opportunity to be a productive member of the global community. Instead, it chose to export death, terrorism, extremism, and instability against America and our allies. It did all of this while brutally oppressing its own people, who yearned for the freedom and prosperity that they deserve but the regime has refused to deliver.

Today, the President took action to address the threat Iran poses to America and global stability. I look forward to being briefed and learning more from the administration in the coming days.

I pray for our military servicemembers, all Israeli military personnel, and our allies in harm’s way. May God bless them and keep them safe."

For 47 years, the Iranian regime had ample opportunity to be a productive member of the global community. Instead, it chose to export death, terrorism, extremism, and instability against America and our allies. It did all of this while brutally oppressing its own people, who… — Senator Jon Husted (@SenJonHusted) February 28, 2026

Senator Bernie Moreno (R-Ohio) released a statement, stating that he fully supports President Trump’s decision to “eliminate the threat once and for all once it became clear there was no other option.”

“God bless and protect our troops. President Trump sought for months to avoid conflict and negotiate with Iran to prevent them from rebuilding their nuclear program. I fully support his decision to eliminate the threat once and for all once it became clear there was no other option. President Trump will always put America’s interests first and defend American citizens. I have complete trust in him to finally bring peace to the Middle East.” — Senator Bernie Moreno

The White House shared a video of President Trump on X, which was reposted by United States Vice President JD Vance.

In the video, President Trump stated he was “not happy with the negotiation” between Iran and the United States regarding Iran’s pursuit of obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“They just don’t want to, they don’t want to say the key words: ‘we’re not going to have a nuclear weapon.’ They have to say ‘we’re not going to have a nuclear weapon,’ and they just can’t quite get there,” President Trump said in the video.

President Donald J. Trump on Iran: pic.twitter.com/qvwlwwyHqZ — The White House (@WhiteHouse) February 27, 2026

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

