Ohio lawmakers seek safety rules for self-driving taxis

COLUMBUS — A state lawmaker has introduced a bill looking to regulate self-driving taxis before they come to the state.

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State Rep. Adam Holmes, R-Nashport, introduced House Bill 1034 to establish safety regulations for autonomous passenger vehicles in Ohio.

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The legislation initiates a framework for the operation of self-driving taxi fleets, frequently referred to as robotaxis, our news partners at WBNS reported.

It addresses key issues such as liability coverage, traffic violations, and vehicle interactions with first responders.

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