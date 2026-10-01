Ohio lawmakers vote to suspend state gas tax for 3-month period; bill awaits governor’s approval

Ohio’s about to join a list of states helping drivers save money every time they fill up their gas tanks.

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Wednesday, Ohio lawmakers voted to suspend the state gas tax for three months.

“Essentially, the state is foregoing revenue that it already had budgeted on. States like your neighbor in Indiana have used budget surpluses to pay for the lost revenue. It seems like Ohio may be looking at doing the same thing,” Patrick De Haan, with Gas Buddy, said.

This move will cut the price of gas by almost 40 cents.

For diesel, it would be almost 50 cents a gallon.

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“Gas prices in Ohio are down 20 cents a gallon in the last week, still above the $ 4-a-gallon market, about $4.20 a gallon, but prices would likely continue inching lower, at least for now,” De Haan said.

Gas Buddy also said some stations are starting to use winter blend gas.

It’s cheaper for refineries to produce and will save drivers a few cents.

People said it’s still not enough.

“I fill my tank up a couple of times a day. I drive from Medicare and Medicaid,” DuJuan Moore said.

Moore said he spends about $2,800 a month on gas.

For him, fuel is a tax write-off, but that’s not the case for others.

“You gotta do what you gotta, you got to fill up your car, you’ve got to get to work, you make more money so you can spend more money,” Daniel Sakob said.

Moore and Sakob said they want lawmakers to do more for working people.

“Give back a little bit. Americans are working really hard to keep this economy going, and we take the biggest hit with all these gas prices and upcharges on everything,” Sakob said.

The state said suspending the gas tax could cost them more than $700 million.

It will pull that money out of the state’s surplus funds to cover the losses.

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