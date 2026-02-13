Ohio man accused in decades-old kidnapping, rape case; facing new formal charges

OHIO — A 57-year-old man accused in a decades-old Ohio rape case is facing new formal charges.

Jack Sheetz, 57, is now charged with a felony count of rape with repeat offender and sexually violent offender specifications.

He was also charged with two felony counts of kidnapping with repeat offender, sexual motivation, and sexually violent offender specifications, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

As previously reported by News Center 7, Sheetz was arrested back in October by the U.S. Marshals Service in Akron. He was formally charged in connection with the kidnapping and rape of a woman in Canfield 25 years ago.

The superseding incident adds criminal specifications to the charges. It allows prosecutors to detail the defendant’s criminal history, which could lead to a more severe penalty if the defendant is found guilty, Yost said.

If convicted, Sheetz faces life in prison.

The Canfield Police Department handled the case in November 2000, and now the Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office will try it in court.

Online jail records indicate that Sheetz is in the Mahoning County Jail.

