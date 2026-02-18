Ohio man accused of firing officer’s gun during arrest facing formal charges

STARK COUNTY — A Northeast Ohio man accused of grabbing and firing an officer’s gun during an arrest last month is facing formal charges.

Dyllan Riter, 28, was indicted by a grand jury on attempted murder, felonious assault, and grand theft of a firearm, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

The charges stem from when New Philadelphia police attempted to arrest him on Jan. 14.

Police Chief Tessa Pohovey said officers were requested for a welfare check in connection to a man lying against a tree in a wooded area.

After finding the man, later identified as Riter, officers discovered that he had two active felony warrants with a violent offender designation, WOIO reported.

Riter allegedly ran from officers. The officers ran after him and eventually tackled him.

He was allegedly able to get a hold of one of the officers’ guns while on the ground and fired one round.

Officers were able to quickly regain control of the gun and take him into custody, WOIO reported.

No injuries were reported.

As News Center 7 previously reported, Riter was also accused of robbing two Dollar General stores in Stark County last month while kids were waiting in a car parked outside.

During the robberies, Riter allegedly held both of the clerks at knifepoint and managed to take hundreds of dollars.

Deputies said a 10-month-old and a 5-year-old were inside the car he used to flee both scenes.

