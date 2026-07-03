Ohio man accused of injuring multiple officers during traffic stop

MARYSVILLE — A central Ohio man was arrested on Friday after allegedly injuring multiple officers during a traffic stop in Marysville.

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A Marysville officer pulled a 2006 Toyota Corolla over for a traffic violation shortly before 3 a.m., according to our news partners at WBNS.

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The officer asked the passenger, identified as 32-year-old Perez Gray, of Grove City, to step out of the vehicle. Gray allegedly resisted and tried to get away.

Police also said Gray became combative and accused him of kicking, punching, and biting the officers who responded to the traffic stop.

Gray was eventually taken into custody, but continued to struggle.

Police said he had an unknown quantity of drugs, as well as a handgun that had been reported stolen, WBNS reported.

Three officers were injured, with two requiring medical treatment.

Gray was booked into the Tri-County Regional Jail after being evaluated at a hospital. He’s being held on having weapons under disability, assault on a police officer, and obstructing official business.

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