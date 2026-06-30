Ohio man accused of killing 45-year-old woman held on $8 million bond

COLUMBUS — An Ohio man accused of killing a 45-year-old woman in Columbus on Saturday learns his bond amount.

A Franklin County judge issued an $8 million bond for 42-year-old Michael Johnson on Monday for the murder of 45-year-old Tiffany Creech, according to our news partners, WBNS.

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News Center 7 previously reported that officers responded to the 900 block of North 4th Street around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, locating a woman suffering from bodily trauma.

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Court records state that Johnson allegedly hit Creech repeatedly with a baseball bat.

Police say there is a history of domestic violence in the relationship and believe it to be Creech’s cause of death.

A juvenile victim was also injured and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

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