Ohio man accused of luring sexual assault suspect into home, shooting him

FILE PHOTO: Police in Alabama said two people and a dog were found dead during a wellness check.

OHIO — An Ohio man is accused of shooting another man following child sexual assault allegations, our media partner WBNS-10 TV reported.

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The incident happened in the 2800 block of Parlin Drive in Grove City on Thursday.

When police arrived on the scene, they found the victim sitting in a chair with two gunshot wounds.

He was transported to Grant Medical Center.

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Court records obtained by our media partner show that the officers responded to the address the night before for reports of a sexual assault.

The father of the alleged sexual assault victim, 31-year-old Malik Chandler, was identified as the suspect in the shooting, WBNS reported.

Officers talked to Chandler on the phone before he exited his apartment and surrendered.

Court records note that Chandler was taken to the Grove City Police Department facility, where he reportedly told detectives that he learned about the alleged sexual assault.

Chandler allegedly said he started messaging the man on TikTok and lured him into his apartment.

According to court records, Chandler planned to beat him up, hold him there, and then call the police.

The records don’t specifically say that the shooting victim is the person accused of the sexual assault, WBNS reported.

When the man arrived at Chandler’s apartment, he opened the door and asked who he was.

Chandler reportedly said the man immediately reached into his pocket, which made him think he had a gun.

He told detectives that in one of the man’s TikTok videos, he was flashing a gun.

WBNS reported that Chandler grabbed his gun from the counter and fired three shots.

The man immediately ran away, but Chandler didn’t chase him.

Instead, he put his gun on the counter and waited for police to arrive, WBNS reported.

Chandler is facing one count of felonious assault, and his bond has been set at $100,000.

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