Ohio man accused of stealing over 700 parcels of mail intended for national bank enters plea

CINCINNATI — An Ohio man accused of stealing more than 700 parcels of mail intended for a national bank has entered a plea.

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Issac Jackson, 32, of Cincinnati, pleaded guilty this week in U.S. District Court to stealing more than 700 parcels of mail intended for a national bank.

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Jackson admitted that, on Oct. 5, 2025, he used an employee’s badge to enter the U.S. Postal Service Network Distribution Center (NDC) in Sharonville, where he then stole mail parcels intended for the financial institution, packed them into two duffel bags, and left.

Jackson did the same on Oct. 12 and 13.

On Oct. 26, 2025, Jackson attempted another theft at the NDC but was stopped by an employee.

Jackson dropped the duffel bags and fled. He had 160 parcels of mail that he was attempting to steal in the bags at the time.

The bank identified 769 mail parcels that were stolen from Jackson’s prior thefts.

As part of his conviction, Jackson will pay at least $235,000 in restitution.

Mail theft is a federal crime punishable by up to 10 years in prison.

Sentencing will be determined by the Court on the advisory sentencing guidelines and other statutory factors at a future hearing.

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