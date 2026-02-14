Ohio man accused of trying to rob Marco’s Pizza with gun-shaped knife

TOLEDO — A man in northwest Ohio is facing a felony charge after allegedly trying to rob a pizza restaurant with a knife that was shaped like a firearm.

Taijh Flash, 32, was arrested on Thursday and charged with aggravated robbery, according to WTOL, a CBS affiliate in Toledo.

Flash allegedly tried to rob a Marco’s Pizza in Toledo. Investigators said he used a gun-shaped knife during the attempted robbery.

No injuries were reported.

Flash remains in the Lucas County Jail. His bond is set at $100,000.

