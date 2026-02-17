Ohio man charged with murder of ex-girlfriend, U.S Soldier in Valentine’s Day shooting

COSHOCTON COUNTY — An Ohio man has been arrested and charged in connection with the double homicide of his ex-girlfriend and a U.S Soldier that happened on Saturday, Feb. 14, in Moore County, North Carolina

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office for a double homicide in Vass, a small town about 60 miles southwest of Raleigh, according to our news partners, WBNS.

The Moore County deputies responded to a report of a shooting inside a residence on the morning of Feb. 14.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found 28-year-old Matthew Wade and 21-year-old Kateryna Tovmash dead inside.

Moore County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office to help find the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Caleb Fosnaugh, according to Christopher Walters, Coshocton County Sheriff.

Fosnaugh was in a previous relationship with Tovmash in Ohio, according to investigators.

A friend of Tovmash, Kirill Pryshchepchuk, said they grew up together in Ukraine.

“My best friend was an immigrant, who was a refugee from Ukraine,” said Pryshchepchuk. “She came here because of the war. To hide from death and danger. She came here with her family. This is not normal.”

Wade was stationed at Fort Bragg, which is 25 miles southeast of Vass.

Walters said his agency was advised that Fosnaugh was driving a white 2018 Ford Mustang and was possibly traveling back to Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol located Fosnaugh around 2:18 p.m., driving toward Coshocton County.

Troopers and Coshocton County deputies pulled over Fosnaugh at the intersection of State Route 541 and County Road 120 in Linton Township and took him into custody.

Fosnaugh was booked into the Coshocton County Justice Center and charged with two counts of murder and breaking and entering.

His case will be handled in Moore County.

