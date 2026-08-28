Ohio man charged after threatening to kill President Trump and a U.S. congressman

COLUMBUS — An Ohio man is facing federal charges after allegedly threatening to kill President Donald Trump and behead a U.S. Congressman.

26-year-old Alex Miller has been arrested and faces charges of interstate transmission of a threat to injure, according to the U.S Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida.

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Federal court documents allege that Miller sent an email to Rep. Randy Fine on Aug. 18 with the subject line, “Can’t wait to snipe your head off your shoulders!!:),” according to our news partners, WBNS.

The email also said that Miller had threatened to light the congressman’s house on fire, as well as murder him and his family while they slept.

Miller then allegedly also threatened to kill President Trump in the email as well.

“You deserve 10,000% to be beheaded and have your body paraded through the streets,” the email said, according to court records.

Fine is a U.S. Representative for Florida’s 6th Congressional District.

The email was reported to the FBI, leading to a search warrant that connected Miller to the email account.

Miller also allegedly left reviews on the pages of several government officials, according to his Facebook account.

He was arrested in Columbus on Aug. 19.

If convicted, he could spend up to five years in federal prison, the attorney’s office said.

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