Ohio man charged in murder of 69-year-old grandfather

HAMILTON COUNTY — A man has been charged with the aggravated murder of his grandfather.

Green Township officers were dispatched to a home in the 6200 block of Sharlene Drive for the reports of a deceased person, according to a Facebook post.

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When officers arrived on the scene, they located the body of a deceased 69-year-old man.

The suspect, identified as Elijah Ray McCulloch, fled the scene, causing several local schools to be placed on lockdown.

Officers were able to locate McCulloch in a wooded area less than a mile from the crime scene.

According to court records obtained by our news partner WCPO, McCulloch allegedly strangled the 69-year-old man, identified as Alexander Metcalf.

Metcalf was identified as McCulloch’s grandfather.

A witness responded to the address to check on her brother and grandfather, due to the recent death of her father.

The witness said that when she got there, she found Metcalf dead on the ground with a ligature around his neck, according to court documents.

She said that McCulloch was not in the house when she arrived, but his phone was still at the scene.

McCulloch admitted to the detectives that he used a belt to choke his grandfather until he died, and then left the home knowing that the police would be called.

He has been charged with aggravated murder and is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center. He is set to appear in court on Saturday.

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