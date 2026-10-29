Ohio man convicted of killing deputy sentenced for assaulting jail officers

Rodney Hinton, Jr., appears in court to learn the verdict in his murder trial on Friday, Oct. 23, 2026.

CINCINNATI — An Ohio man previously convicted of killing a sheriff’s deputy has been sentenced for assaulting corrections officers in the Clermont County Jail.

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A Clermont County judge sentenced Rodney Hinton Jr. to 18 months after pleading guilty to three counts of felony assault involving corrections officers, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

The sentence comes less than a week after Hinton was found guilty of murder and other charges in the death of a Hamilton County Sheriff’s Deputy, Larry Henderson, as previously reported.

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As WCPO reported, Hinton has been held in the Clermont County Jail since he hit and killed Henderson back in May 2025.

According to Clermont County prosecutors, the assaults happened back in Dec. 2025. They stated that Hinton was disruptive in the jail’s shower room and grew aggressive when a corrections officer responded.

WCPO reports that the officers escorted Hinton back to his prison cell. Prosecutors say that he turned and punched an officer twice with a closed fist and caused physical harm.

When two more officers tried to restrain him, he tried to continue to resist and started kicking them, prosecutors said.

As WCPO reported, Hinton’s attorney did not dispute the prosecutor’s account. Neither did Hinton.

The judge acknowledged that Hinton repeatedly apologized to corrections officers.

Hinton is scheduled to be sentenced for killing Deputy Henderson in November.

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