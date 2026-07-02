Ohio man convicted of sexually assaulting child at in-home daycare

MARION, Ohio — An Ohio man faces life in prison after being convicted of sexually assaulting a boy at an in-home daycare, according to our news partners at WBNS.

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Mark Kelley, of Marion, was found guilty of rape and gross sexual imposition after a two-day trial.

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An investigation into Kelley began in October 2024 after a 4-year-old boy reported the sexual assault to his grandmother, WBNS reported.

Kelley’s residence also operated as an in-home daycare. It was run primarily by his then-wife.

When interviewed by police, Kelley acknowledged that the victim had been inside his home and bedroom, but denied allegations.

Kelley also allegedly characterized the boy as an “angry” child who “hates everybody.”

The child’s account remained consistent in an interview a week later, and he also identified Kelley as the person who abused him, WBNS reported.

A sentencing date for Kelley has not been set at this time, but he faces life in prison without parole.

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