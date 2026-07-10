Ohio man faces decades in prison for hiding cameras in teen’s bedroom

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BLUE ASH — An Ohio man has pleaded guilty to federal charges in connection with hiding spy cameras in the homes of minors.

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David Mitsnefes, 32, of Blue Ash, pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of children, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

He faces 15 to 30 years in prison.

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On multiple occasions between 2021 and 2025, a family of a teenage victim found hidden cameras in the teen’s bedroom. Court documents state that Mitsnefes would use wifi to save videos of the teen to his iPhone.

He also took underwear from the victim and kept it in his bedroom.

In November 2025, the family’s Ring camera caught an image of the suspect entering the home while they were out of town.

A search of Matsnefes’s electronic devices revealed videos of the victim, in addition to other images and videos depicting child sexual abuse material that he obtained over the internet. In total, he had more than 5,000 images and 3,000 videos of child pornography on his devices.

He was arrested and federally charged in December.

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