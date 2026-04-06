Ohio man facing charges after authorities find child porn on his phone

Ohio man facing charges after authorities find child porn on his phone

MORGAN COUNTY, Ohio — An Ohio man is facing charges after authorities found explicit videos of minors on his phone.

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Anthonie “Tony” Clifford, 26, of Malta, Ohio, is facing three counts of pandering obscenity involving a minor, all second-degree felonies.

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The charges follow a March 30 search warrant executed by the Southeastern Ohio Human Trafficking Task Force, part of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s Ohio Organized Crime Investigations Commission.

During the search, detectives identified child sexual abuse material on Clifford’s phone.

The case stems from a tip reported to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

The tip was investigated in coordination with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

Additional charges will be presented to a grand jury at a later date.

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