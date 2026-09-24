Ohio man indicted on 9 more charges in death of teenage girl

COLUMBUS — An Ohio man charged in the disappearance of a teenage girl from Indiana has been indicted on nine more charges.
39-year-old Tyler Thomas is accused of sexually exploiting and murdering 17-year-old Hailey Buzbee.
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Buzbee’s body was located in Perry County on Feb. 2, according to a previous report.
According to the Ohio Department of Justice, Thomas was indicted in Federal court on charges including:
- Enticement of a minor
- Travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor
- Two counts of offense resulting in death
- Transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity
- Kidnapping resulting in death
- Sexual exploitation of a minor
- Obstruction of justice
- Accessing with intent to view child pornography
Several of these charges carry a death sentence or life in prison, according to U.S. Attorney Dominick S. Gerace II.
Buzbee was reported missing on Jan. 6.
Thomas allegedly picked up Buzbee in Indiana and brought her back to Columbus.
Buzbee was last known to be in Thomas’ company at his Columbus home and in a short-term rental property in Hocking County.
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