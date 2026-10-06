Ohio man indicted for murders of wife and son

NORTH OLMSTED — A northern Ohio man has been formally charged with the deaths of his wife and son.

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A Cuyahoga County grand jury indicted Hammodi Alnaser, of North Olmsted, on charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, endangering children, and attempted murder, according to WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland.

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He’s accused of shooting and killing his wife, 42-year-old Nadia Qolamany, and son, 18-year-old Ahmed H. Alnaser, at their home in North Olmsted in September, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office.

Responding officers found his son lying outside the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

Officers found his wife inside the home. She was also suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene, WOIO reported.

Prosecutors said there were six other family members present at the time of the shooting, ranging in age from 3 to 17.

A 14-year-old boy was grazed by a bullet and treated for his injuries.

Alnaser was taken into custody at the home.

As WOIO reported, a motive for the shooting remains unknown.

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