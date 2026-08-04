Ohio man indicted on several counts of rape involving juvenile victims

BUTLER COUNTY — An Ohio man has been formally charged with several counts of rape in Butler County, according to the Ross Township Police Department.

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A Butler County Grand Jury indicted Kendrick Daniels, of Delhi Township, on eight counts of rape.

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The charges stem from an investigation into sexual assault allegations against juvenile victims.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Daniels, according to the department.

He is currently being held in Clay County, Kentucky, on unrelated charges.

The department said extradition will be filed for Daniels.

Additional details on the case were not released becuase the victims are juveniles.

“Protecting the privacy, dignity, and well-being of child victims remains a top priority throughout the investigative and judicial process,” the department said.

Anyone with additional information related to this investigation is encouraged to contact the Ross Township Police Department Investigations Division at (513) 863-2337.

Anonymous tips can be made by contacting Butler County Crime Stoppers.

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