Ohio man pleads guilty to murdering Lyft driver

CLEVELAND — A northern Ohio man has pleaded guilty to killing a Lyft driver earlier this year, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

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Derrek Dove, of Garfield Heights, pleaded guilty to murder and aggravated robbery this week.

The charges stemmed from the deadly shooting of 56-year-old Antoine Latham.

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As WOIO reported, Latham was found shot in the head inside his car in February.

Police said Dove shot him while trying to rob him of his cell phone.

Latham was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

Dove will be sentenced in October.

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