Ohio man pleads guilty to sextortion and sexual exploitation of minors

WESTERVILLE — A 27-year-old Ohio man has pleaded guilty to charges after prosecutors said he met minors online, extorted them into making sexually explicit content, and then used the sexual images to threaten the victims and create social media accounts of the victims.

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Christian N. Davidson, of Westerville, pleaded guilty to two counts of transmitting interstate communications with the intent to extort, two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of possession of child pornography.

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In 2024 and 2025, investigators said Davidson engaged in a sextortion campaign that targeted multiple minor victims, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio.

He allegedly threatened to expose the victims and threatened physical harm to them and their families.

Investigators also said he posted some of the content online.

An investigation found that he also tried to extort a victim for sexual content in 2018 and 2019.

He was arrested and charged in October 2025.

Davidson’s plea agreement includes a recommended sentence of 25-40 years in prison.

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