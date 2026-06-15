Ohio man who trafficked fentanyl, meth pills out of a home day care learns sentence

CLEVELAND — An Ohio man who trafficked methamphetamine and fentanyl pills out of his home day care has learned his punishment.

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Larry Crenshaw-Broadnax, 36, of Cleveland, was sentenced to 12 years in prison last week after pleading guilty to Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Fentanyl.

He was also ordered to serve 5 years of supervised release after imprisonment.

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In January 2023, federal agents were conducting a drug trafficking investigation in Northeast Ohio. The investigation led them to identify Chenshaw-Broadnax as a suspect.

During a search warrant execution at a warehouse connected to the defendant, agents discovered thousands of blue-colored pills, according to court documents and evidence presented in court.

Several bags containing a white powder substance or multicolored tablets were also found.

Additionally, agents located several industrial pill press machines and a five-gallon bucket filled with a binding agent used to make pills.

The pills and powder were submitted for lab analysis and tested positive for methamphetamine and fentanyl.

During a search warrant of the defendant’s residence, investigators discovered that it served as a home day care.

Pills and powder substances were found there and later confirmed to contain fentanyl and methamphetamine. Agents also seized two handguns, one of which was loaded and found hidden in a children’s toy toolbox.

In total, agents seized 20 kilograms of methamphetamine and 315 grams of fentanyl.

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