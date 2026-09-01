Ohio Mobile ID arrives in Google Wallet for Android users

OHIO — Mobile ID has made its way to Google Wallet for Ohio users.

The Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) announced that Ohio residents with an Android device can add their Ohio License or State ID to Google Wallet, according to a spokesperson.

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This comes after only residents with an Apple device were able to use Mobile ID, according to a previous report.

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“Ohio is proud to announce this latest innovation that simplifies access to BMV services,” said Governor DeWine. “Ohio Mobile ID in Google Wallet is now the latest in a long line of new features that save time and make it more convenient for Ohioans to interact with the BMV.”

Mobile ID in Google Wallet allows user to securely store and present their identification information. When ID is displayed, users can review exactly what data is shared due to encryption on the devices.

If a device is stolen or lost, digital IDs can be deleted through remote data erase features.

Ohioans have been asking for an Android solution, and we are pleased to deliver it. Secure identity is foundational to our mission at the Ohio BMV, and we have spent the last several years designing this program to safeguard Ohioans’ privacy while providing cutting‑edge convenience," said Charlie Norman, Registrar of the Ohio BMV.

Mobile IDs can be presented to verify age or identity at selected businesses and venues across the state, in many state buildings, at all TSA checkpoints nationwide, and at Ohio Casinos.

Mobile IDs can only be presented and validated through readers designed to decrypt the credential, similar to tap‑to‑pay technology.

Users are still encouraged to carry their physical card.

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