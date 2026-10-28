Ohio mother arrested weeks after 17-month-old daughter’s death

PICKAWAY COUNTY — An Ohio mother has been arrested more than a week after being charged in connection with her 17-month-old daughter’s death.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Brittany Stroud, 30, was taken into custody by the Columbus Division of Police on Tuesday, according to our news partners at WBNS.

She’s facing involuntary manslaughter, child endangerment, and possession of a controlled substance charges.

TRENDING STORIES:

On Oct. 13, the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a 1-year-old girl who wasn’t breathing in an apartment.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where she died.

WBNS reported that an autopsy found that the girl had a fatal amount of fentanyl in her system.

An investigation revealed that there was a court order that barred Stroud, the girl’s mother, from having unsupervised visits with the child.

Instead, the girl was supposed to be in the custody of Stroud’s mother, Tammy, who was at work when deputies responded to the apartment on Oct. 13.

Records obtained by WBNS showed that Franklin County Children Services had an active case against Stroud. Her daughter was born prematurely and diagnosed with neonatal abstinence syndrome after testing positive for fentanyl and cocaine.

Investigators also wrote in records that Franklin County Children Services was trying to remove the child from Stroud’s mother’s home. They claimed she was not communicating or being honest about where Stroud was living.

WBNS reported that Stroud’s mother turned herself in last week. She’s been charged with complicity in involuntary manslaughter, complicity to child endangerment, and complicity to possession of a controlled substance.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group