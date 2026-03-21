Ohio National Guard preparing to honor 3 airmen killed during Operation Epic Fury

COLUMBUS — The Ohio National Guard is preparing to honor three airmen who were killed in a refueler crash on March 12 in western Iraq.

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As previously reported on News Center 7, Captain Curtis Angst, 2014 Wilmington High graduate, Captain Seth Kovaland, and Master Sergeant Tyler Simmons (who was posthumously promoted by Ohio’s Adjutant General from the rank of technical sergeant) died in support of “Operation Epic Fury.”

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A spokesperson for the Ohio National Guard told our news partners WBNS-10 TV that plans are underway to bring the fallen service members home to Ohio.

“A formal return to Ohio for our recently fallen airmen will occur in the near future at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base. An announcement will be made once dates and details are available,” the spokesperson said.

All three airmen were returned to the United States in a dignified transfer at Dover Air Force Base on Wednesday.

Preparations are currently underway at the 121st Air Refueling Wing, where fellow airmen are mourning the loss and working to support one another, WBNS-10 TV reported.

Leaders say their immediate focus remains on the families of the fallen.

Major General Davis B. Johnson, Assistant Adjutant General for Air with the Ohio National Guard, told WBNS-10 TV that teams are in place to help loved ones through the difficult days ahead.

“Be patient — we’re with the families right now. That’s our focus. We have teams supporting spouses, parents, and loved ones as they prepare for their worst day,” Johnson said. “I know this community will respond. I’ve seen it before — unfortunately, too many times.”

More details about the formal return ceremony will be released soon, according to officials.

News Center 7 will continue following this story.

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