Ohio native helps U.S. win Olympic gold in freestyle skiing event

Gold medalists United States' Christopher Lillis, Connor Curran and Kaila Kuhn celebrate after the freestyle skiing mixed team aerials final at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Livigno, Italy, Saturday, Feb. 21, 2026. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)

CINCINNATI — An Ohio native is returning home with an Olympic gold medal.

Connor Curran helped Team USA win a gold medal in the free ski mixed aerials in Milan on Saturday, according to our news partner WCPO in Cincinnati.

Curran is from the Cincinnati-area.

The Olympics wrote in a social media post that this is the first medal for Curran and his teammate, Kalia Kuhn.

It’s the second gold medal for Chris Lillis.

Kuhn started the event with a 94.44 jump, WCPO said.

Curran landed his jump, scoring 113.72 points, which helped the U.S. into first place.

Lillis finished with a score of 117.19.

Team USA finished with an overall score of 325.25 points, WCPO reported.

Switzerland won the silver, and China took home the bronze.

