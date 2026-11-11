Ohio officials warn travelers to watch for vacation scams ahead of holiday travel season

DAYTON — Ahead of the holiday travel season, the Ohio Division of Financial Institutions is warning of a rise in travel scams. From fake listings to free trip offers, they say now is the time to be careful when planning your next trip.

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News Center 7’s Consumer Investigative Reporter, Xavier Hershovitz, will have more from the Ohio Division of Financial Institutions about avoiding these scams tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

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“We have a lot going on. We have a lot on our plates. People are busy, and they don’t have time to focus as much as they usually do,” Ingrid White, Interim Superintendent of the Ohio Division of Financial Institutions, said.

White said that this is the time of year they start to see travel scams tick up.

“Some people may take their eye off the ball and get enticed by a deal that is too good to be true,” she said.

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