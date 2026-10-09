Ohio overdose death rates drop more than 50% since 2020

FILE PHOTO: Two students were found dead at the University of Mississippi in two unrelated cases. Police said kratom was found at the separate scenes.

DAYTON — Overdose death rates in Ohio have dropped by more than 50% since 2020, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The drop comes years after the peak of the opioid epidemic in the state. Public health officials attribute the decline to increased availability of Narcan, treatment programs, community outreach, and state funding.

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Kimberly Priester serves as the director of treatment and supportive services for Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services.

She noted that local efforts in Montgomery County have contributed to a near 75% drop in overdose deaths, supported by state opioid and stimulus funding.

“What we believe is contributing to that near 75% drop in overdose deaths is because of Narcan, treatment, and various outreach and programs that have saved lives,” Priester said. “It’s also been a countywide effort, and we’ve also had a steady stream of funding from the state through their state opioid and stimulus dollars.”

Priester emphasized the importance of education and public conversations to remove the stigma surrounding addiction.

She noted that saving lives through immediate intervention allows individuals the opportunity to seek recovery.

“I think it is the Narcan and the education. But it’s also about making sure we have the conversation to destigmatize substance use,” Priester said. “And that happens to anyone across all socioeconomic status. It doesn’t matter if you’re rich or you’re poor. It doesn’t matter where you live. Really. Anyone can get addicted to substances.”

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