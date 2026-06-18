Ohio pharmacist pleads guilty to defrauding IRS after 11 years on the run

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 19: The chairman's gavel is visible before a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on Capitol Hill on May 19, 2026 in Washington, DC. The committee is meeting to advance a reconciliation package increasing funding for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's (ICE) and U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) through a simple-majority vote process. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

Senate Homeland Security Committee Meets To Consider Reconciliation Recommendations To Budget Committee

CLEVELAND — An Ohio pharmacist who spent over a decade on the run after being indicted has pleaded guilty to his role in defrauding the IRS, WOIO, a CBS affiliate in Cleveland, reported.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Sbeih Sbeih, 57, previously of North Olmsted, was arrested in the country of Georgia earlier this year after being on the run for 11 years.

TRENDING STORIES:

Sbeih pleaded guilty to conspiracy to defraud the IRS, WOIO reported.

Sbeih and co-defendant, 54-year-old Osama Salouha, previously of Strongsville, conspired to conceal income from Salouha’s pharmacies in Lorain and Elyria.

Salouha was also charged for allegedly illicitly selling opioids. WOIO reported that he remains a fugitive.

Salouha’s wife, Samah, pleaded guilty to her role in the conspiracy in 2015 and was sentenced to three years of probation.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]