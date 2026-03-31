Ohio pole barn contractor convicted of 47 felony counts learns sentence

DELAWARE COUNTY — A pole barn contractor who is accused of defrauding consumers of more than $400,000 has learned his sentence, announced Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Ryan C. Needels, owner of Clear View Construction, went to trial in Delaware County on 47 felony counts contained in an indictment dating from August 2023, according to a spokesperson.

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Needels is accused of running a long-term scheme in which he accepted large payments for pole barns or other construction projects, but instead stole the victim’s money.

“Forty-seven convictions speak for themselves,” Yost said. “Victims were heard, and justice was served.”

Judge Richard Frye, who heard the case, listened to testimony from 19 victims. The judge ordered Needels to serve 17 to 22 years in prison and to pay $448,000 in restitution.

The charges included engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, telecommunications fraud, seven counts of money laundering, and 38 counts of theft. Needels previously entered a guilty plea to some of the counts in the indictment; that plea was appealed, and the convictions were vacated.

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