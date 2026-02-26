Ohio police officer accused of sexually assault woman formally charged

MARION — An Ohio police officer is facing several charges after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman earlier this month.

City of Marion Police Officer Brendan Damron, 24, was indicted by a grand jury on two counts each of rape and gross sexual imposition and one count each of abduction and burglary, according to our news partners at WBNS.

As previously reported, the charges stem from an off-duty incident on Feb. 11.

Documents obtained by WBNS alleged that Damron went to the victim’s house and forced himself on her, even though she told him no.

The victim was able to get away and ran to a bathroom, but he reportedly followed her there, exposed himself, and asked her to perform a sexual act on him.

Despite the victim declining, Darmon allegedly forced himself on her.

Marion Police Chief Jay McDonald told WBNS that Darmon was placed on administrative leave and that an internal affairs investigation has begun.

“The credibility of police depends on holding ourselves to the same legal standards as everyone else. I have faith that County Sheriff Matt Bayles and the County Prosecutor Ray Grogan will complete their investigative and prosecution duties fairly and based on the law,” McDonald previously said.

Darmon remains booked in the Morrow County Jail on a $250,00 bond.

He’s scheduled to appear in court next on March 2.

