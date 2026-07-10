Ohio ranks 9th in affordability for homeowners, Dayton market stays competitive

Ohio ranks as the 9th most affordable state in the country for homeowners. Housing costs in the state are 17 percent lower than the national average, encompassing mortgage, property tax, and maintenance expenses.

The Dayton real estate market, which spans nine counties in the Miami Valley, remains competitive. The average home sales price in the Dayton area reached approximately $310,000 between January and June of this year, marking an increase of more than $10,000 compared to the same period in 2025.

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A study conducted by home decor company “Kouboo” compiled mortgage data from Rocket Mortgage and tax and median home value figures from the U.S. Census Bureau to determine the affordability ranking.

Barbara Waddell, President of Dayton Realtors, and other realtors observe a healthy market despite current conditions.

Barbara Waddell noted that inventory remains limited and workforce housing is in high demand, posing a challenging aspect of the market. Waddell advises prospective buyers to act quickly once they find a home that meets their needs.

Waddell stated that many people are currently relocating to the area to settle their children into schools. She also highlighted that despite rising prices, Ohio homes remain reasonably priced.

“It’s great,” Waddell said. “We are where we go through what many areas are, and that is an inventory is still limited. Workforce housing is in demand. so that’s that that’s one challenging area. But if you find that home that meets your needs, you need to move on it quickly.”

Waddell emphasized Ohio as a desirable place to live. “Right now, I have people that are relocating and trying to get to their new home to get their kids settled in, in school. And that’s what you find this time of year.

So even though our prices are rising, they are still we’re still practically priced here in Ohio. That, it’s a great place to live. You get a lot of bang for your buck here.”

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