Ohio ranks among Top 10 states with most student debt, study says

OHIO — Ohio ranks among the top 10 states with the most student debt in 2026.

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WalletHub posted a report on its website about the state with the most and least student debt in 2026.

They compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 12 key metrics.

The data ranges from the average student loan balance to the unemployment rate among 25- to 34-year-olds to the share of students with past-due loan balances, according to WalletHub.

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Ohio is ranked seventh overall with a total score of 56.59.

It finished 17th overall when it comes to average student debt and the proportion of students with debt.

Ohio ranked ninth when it comes to student debt as a percentage of income (adjusted for cost of living), WalletHub said.

States with the most student debt include Mississippi, Delaware, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and West Virginia.

States with the least student debt are Utah, Hawaii, California, Washington, and New Mexico.

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