Ohio ranks second nationwide for spam call complaints, study shows

FILE PHOTO: France has enacted tough regulations for telemarketing calls that include significant fines and, in extreme cases, jail time.

OHIO — A new study shows Ohio ranks second in the country for spam call complaints.

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The study, done by SMS verification provider SMSPool, found that Ohio logged 681,417 spam call complaints between October 2020 and September 2025.

That breaks down to 5,725.9 complaints for every 100,000 residents across the five years.

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Delaware took the top spot, with an average of 5,736.4 spam call complaints for every 100,000 residents.

Rounding out the top five behind Delaware and Ohio are Arizona, Virginia, and Illinois.

SMSPool found North Dakota to be the state with the fewest spam call complaints.

Most states have seen a drop in the number of complaints. Chen Bao of SMSPool said that may be because of habits people have picked up.

“Screening a call used to feel rude, and these days it is ordinary,” Bao said.

Bao suggests setting your phone up to send unknown numbers straight to voicemail.

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