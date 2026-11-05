Ohio ranks as second-worst state in the nation for spam calls

DAYTON — Ohio ranks as the second-worst state in the country for spam calls, according to a study by SMS Pool.

The study analyzed Federal Trade Commission data showing nearly 700,000 total complaints submitted to the agency from 2021 to 2025.

While there is no concrete data showing why spam calls target Ohioans specifically, consumer advocates recommend taking direct steps to reduce incoming calls.

Utilizing the Do Not Call list, blocking unwanted numbers, activating mobile spam filters, and routing unknown calls to voicemail can help diminish phone spam.

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Dayton resident Abednego Phentu described the constant unwanted calls as a widespread frustration for consumers.

“Extremely annoying. I wish that the providers of the phone companies would do something about it,” Phentu said.

He noted that he has tried different strategies to deal with the incoming calls. “I’ll talk to them for a long time, pretend like I’m interested. And once they see that I’m not interested and I’m just joking with them, maybe they’ll stop calling,” Phentu said.

John Morris, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau, offered perspective on how local culture impacts phone habits.

“Ohioans are one kind people, so we do want to answer the phone and be courteous to folks. But then we’re also, you know, a little snarky,” Morris said.

Morris pointed out that tools like the national Do Not Call list and number blocking can slow down incoming nuisance calls, even if they cannot prevent all of them.

“It’s a great way to slow down some of the calls, but it’s not going to stop them all,” Morris said. “Put on your spam filters on your phone, and that’ll help a little bit as well.”Apple smartphone users can turn on built-in spam filtering by navigating to the device settings, selecting the phone menu, scrolling to the bottom of the screen, and turning on the spam filter option.

Morris also suggested letting unknown callers go directly to recording services rather than picking up.

“We like to say, you know, let voicemail be your friend. You don’t have to answer the calls,” Morris said.

Phentu agreed that ignoring unrecognized numbers can serve as a deterrent.

“If you don’t answer, then they’ll get tired of calling,” Phentu said.

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