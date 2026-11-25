Ohio has received a $10 million federal grant to improve literacy for middle school students, Gov. Mike DeWine and state education officials announced today.

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The funding will allow more than 350 teachers in grades six through eight to receive coaching on how to incorporate reading strategies into science and social studies classes.

The initiative will focus on 60 schools with low reading proficiency rates that serve students from low-income families.

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Instruction will follow the Promoting Adolescents’ Comprehension of Text framework, known as PACT, created by researchers at The Meadows Center for Preventing Educational Risk at the University of Texas at Austin.

The framework equips teachers with techniques for vocabulary, comprehension, and text-based learning to help students read complex classroom materials.

DeWine launched the statewide ReadOhio initiative in 2023 to improve reading achievement by aligning classroom instruction with the Science of Reading.

Following action by the Ohio General Assembly, the Science of Reading became the mandatory literacy instructional method for all Ohio public schools.

The 2025-2026 academic year served as the first year of full statewide implementation of the teaching method.

Results from the 2026 Ohio School Report Cards showed statewide English language arts proficiency reached a five-year high of 62.2%, with gains recorded across every student demographic group.

During his 2026 State of the State Address, DeWine announced the expansion of the ReadOhio coaching network to 140 coaches serving more than 200 schools, along with the establishment of regional Science of Reading Instructional Implementation Teams.

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