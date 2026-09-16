Ohio releases 2026 school report cards showing mixed results

OHIO — The state released its school report cards for 2026.

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Ohio School Report Cards are required by law to provide information about district and school performance

The Miami Valley’s largest district, Dayton Public Schools, received an overall rating of two out of five.

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In Clark County, Springfield City Schools scored two and a half out of five.

In Greene County, Xenia Schools received a three out of five.

In Southern Montgomery County four and a half stars out of five for Centerville Schools.

And the same score for Troy City Schools in Miami County.

The state ranks every school.

The ranking for traditional schools can be found here, and here for CTC schools.

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