Ohio Renaissance Festival warns of limited parking due to heavy rain

WAYNESVILLE — Recent rainfall will be affecting a popular festival and the number of parking spaces available on Saturday.

The Ohio Renaissance Festival shared on social media that the recent rainfall has made the parking field a soaking mess.

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Crews have been pumping out water and bringing in gravel, but parking will be very limited for the weekend.

Saturday ticket holders can swap to Sunday for free.

If you swap your ticket by Friday at noon, you can receive $3 off your Sunday ticket.

No ticket holder will be turned away if they do not switch their ticket date.

Attendees can plan to carpool to help allow more guests to enjoy the festivities.

Make sure to follow attendants to avoid getting stuck.

Wear boots or shoes that you don’t mind getting muddy.

For more information, visit here.

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