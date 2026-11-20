ROSS COUNTY — Ohio has reported its first pediatric flu death of the 2026-27 flu season.

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The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) announced that the minor was a teenager from Ross County.

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“Our hearts go out to the family on this tragic loss,” ODH Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, said. “This serves as a painful reminder that influenza can be a serious health threat, and we urge parents to protect their children by getting a flu vaccine, which could prevent serious illness.”

ODH said the state generally reports between one and seven flu-associated pediatric deaths each season.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) rates Ohio flu activity as low, ODH data has shown that flu-related hospitalizations tend to go up toward the end of the year.

“We are entering the holiday season, when many of us gather indoors in large groups and are more vulnerable to respiratory illnesses such as the flu,” Dr. Vanderhoff said. “Getting vaccinated as soon as possible can offer you protection.”

The CDC recommends the flu vaccine for everyone ages 6 months and older.

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