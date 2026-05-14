Ohio Senator begins 72-mile walk to Columbus to bring awareness to mental health

DAYTON — Ohio Sen. Willis Blackshear Jr. began a 72-mile walk this morning from the Dayton Metro Library to the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus to promote mental health awareness. The journey is set to conclude with his arrival at the Statehouse on Monday.

Sen. Blackshear’s trek aims to spark conversations about mental health, a cause deeply influenced by personal tragedies, including the story of Jayda Grant, whose mother, Christina Grant, lost her daughter to suicide in 2022.

The walk underscores a critical need for addressing mental health issues, with Sen. Blackshear seeking to highlight the impact of various societal factors.

Grant, founder of Jay’s Light Fund, experienced the profound loss of her daughter, Jayda, in 2022. Grant established the fund to prevent other families from enduring similar heartbreak.

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Grant reflected on the painful experience of losing her daughter. “Sadly, back in 2022, my husband and I lost our daughter to suicide,” Grant said.

She recounted not knowing how to provide adequate support at the time.

Grant emphasized her desire to help others through the Jay’s Light Fund. “We didn’t quite know how to support her at the time. And we just wanted to find some way to find some ways to help families not endure what we’re enduring with the loss,” Grant stated.

She noted that the pandemic contributed to mental health struggles for many, highlighting the impact of isolation. “It was during the pandemic, and I think that in and of itself impacted a lot of people. And we just didn’t understand how impactful isolation is and what was going on that time socially.”

Sen. Blackshear, who represents the 6th District, expressed a strong commitment to the cause. “Something needs to be done. We cannot continue to allow these things to go unaddressed. I’m just fighting to advocate every day,” Sen. Blackshear said. He cited inflation, social media, and divisiveness as significant factors affecting mental health.

Sen. Blackshear stressed the importance of compassion, acknowledging the struggles many people face daily. “It’s a lot that people are dealing with. It’s why I say we need to be kind to each other. You never know what somebody is going through,” he said.

Sen. Blackshear plans to arrive at the Statehouse steps on Monday. Upon his arrival, he intends to hold another press conference.

After completing the 72-mile walk, Sen. Blackshear said, “Most importantly, I’m gonna rest! I’m gonna rest when it’s all said and done. Every step I take is for those who may be struggling, those who are doing the work.”

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