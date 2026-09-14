Ohio sets September 25, 2026, as Dolly Parton Day to honor her legacy

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel have signed a proclamation declaring Sept. 25, 2026, as Dolly Parton Day in Ohio.
The proclamation honors Parton’s life, legacy, and philanthropic work supporting children’s literacy.
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The recognition highlights Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, which was established statewide in 2019. The program mails a free, high-quality, age-appropriate book each month to enrolled children from birth to age 5.
More than 1 million Ohio children across all 88 counties have participated in the literacy initiative since its launch.
Parents and guardians can enroll children from birth to age 5 in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio by visiting ohioimaginationlibrary.org.
Day is scheduled for Sept. 25, 2026.
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