Ohio sets September 25, 2026, as Dolly Parton Day to honor her legacy

FILE PHOTO: Dolly Parton attends Stella Parton's Red Tent Women's Conference 2014 at the Doubletree Hotel Downtown on April 18, 2014, in Nashville, Tennessee. She was laid to rest days after she died from cancer at the age of 80. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine and Lt. Gov. Jim Tressel have signed a proclamation declaring Sept. 25, 2026, as Dolly Parton Day in Ohio.

The proclamation honors Parton’s life, legacy, and philanthropic work supporting children’s literacy.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

The recognition highlights Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio, which was established statewide in 2019. The program mails a free, high-quality, age-appropriate book each month to enrolled children from birth to age 5.

More than 1 million Ohio children across all 88 counties have participated in the literacy initiative since its launch.

Parents and guardians can enroll children from birth to age 5 in Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library of Ohio by visiting ohioimaginationlibrary.org.

Day is scheduled for Sept. 25, 2026.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group