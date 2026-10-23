Ohio sheriff’s office searching for 20-year-old suspect in deadly shooting

A manhunt is underway after deputies say 20-year-old Cassen Kelso Conaway shot and killed a man in Highland County on Thursday night.

HIGHLAND COUNTY — A manhunt is underway for a 20-year-old shooting suspect in southern Ohio.

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The Highland County Sheriff’s Office said they’re looking for Cassen Kelso Conaway in connection with a deadly shooting that happened Thursday night.

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In a social media post, the sheriff’s office said authorities responded to reports of a shooting on State Route 72 shortly after 8 p.m.

When they got there, they found a 41-year-old man dead.

Conaway, who was identified as the suspect, had run from the scene before authorities got there, prompting an “intensive, multi-agency manhunt” that continued through the night.

At the time of this report, the sheriff’s office has not said they’ve captured Conaway.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at (937) 393-1421.

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