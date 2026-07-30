Ohio Spectrum worker shot in neck during attempted robbery, police say

CINCINNATI — A Spectrum worker is in critical condition after being shot in the neck in Cincinnati Thursday morning.

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The shooting was reported around 5 a.m. on North Fred Shuttlesworth Circle, our news partners at WCPO reported.

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Police said the worker was shot during an attempted robbery and taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center for treatment.

The suspect reportedly left the scene in a blue SUV, but additional details about the suspect or the vehicle were not immediately made available.

A spokesperson for Spectrum told WCPO they were aware of the shooting and released the following statement:

“Our thoughts are with our colleague and their family at this time. We are saddened and concerned by the violent attack on one of our members who was working to keep customers connected. We are working with the Cincinnati Police Department as they investigate this incident.”

The shooting remains under investigation.

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