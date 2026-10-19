Ohio State advances in Top 25 polls after winning at Indiana

COLUMBUS — The Ohio State Buckeyes moved up in the newly released Top 25 polls.

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Ohio State beat Indiana, 19-14, on Saturday.

They moved up to No. 3 in the AP Top 25 and No. 2 in the Coaches Top 25.

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Here is the rest of the Top 5.

Miami is ranked No. 1 in both polls after a double-overtime win over rival Florida State.

BYU moved up to No. 2 in the AP Top 25 and No. 3 in the Coaches poll after beating Notre Dame.

Notre Dame moved down to No. 4 in the AP Top 25 and No. 8 in the coaches poll.

Georgia was previously ranked No. 1. They dropped to No. 5 in the AP poll and No. 4 in the coaches’ poll after losing to Auburn.

The Buckeyes are 6-1 entering the bye week.

Ohio State plays at USC on Oct. 31 in Los Angeles.

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