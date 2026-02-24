Ohio State assistant professor pleads not guilty to assault of journalist; protection order issued

An assistant professor has been issued a summons to appear in court after a video released showed an encounter with an independent journalist.

COLUMBUS — An assistant professor has pleaded not guilty to an assault charge after a video showed an encounter with an independent journalist.

The argument happened inside The Ohio State University’s (OSU) Smith Laboratory on Feb. 9.

Michael Newman, an independent journalist, said he was punched by Assistant Professor Luke Perez on Monday while attempting to interview former OSU president E. Gordon Gee.

The footage captured a hallway confrontation that ended with Newman appearing to fall to the floor.

Perez was placed on leave the day after the alleged assault.

Ohio State University spokesperson Ben Johnson addressed the university’s response to the faculty member’s actions.

“We are aware of the incident, and it is very concerning that the faculty member involved has been placed on administrative leave pending a full OSUPD investigation and thorough review of the facts,” Johnson said.

Newman asked the judge for a temporary protection order, saying he fears that Perez will retaliate against him.

The judge granted Newman’s request; however, if Perez is at a location for work and Newman is also there, Perez is still allowed to be there.

Perez is also allowed to be on campus.

Newman previously spoke to our news partners at WBNS-TV about the experience.

“I was punched — it was like an open-hand punch, this whole side right here,” Newman said.

He noted that the hallway confrontation happened instantaneously, and his first instinct was to protect his equipment as the camera fell to the floor.

“As bad as my injury was, my First Amendment rights were violated — and that’s just as bad,” Newman said.

The Ohio State University Police Department is conducting a full investigation into the incident.

