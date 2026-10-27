Ohio State assistant professor resigns amid disorderly conduct charges

COLUMBUS — An Ohio State University assistant professor has resigned after he was found guilty of disorderly conduct charges.

Luke Perez pleaded no contest to a disorderly conduct charge stemming from a confrontation with an independent journalist, according to a previous report.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

TRENDING STORIES:

A university spokesperson said that Perez resigned on Oct. 23, according to our news partners, WBNS.

The incident happened on Feb. 9 in the Smith Laboratory Building; video shows an altercation between Perez and Michael Newman, who claims he was trying to ask former president E. Gordon Gee a question when Perez knocked him to the ground.

Newman said he was on campus making a documentary with another independent journalist, DJ Byrnes.

Perez was found guilty on an amended charge of disorderly conduct.

He was sentenced to two years of probation and a $100 fine. Perez also received a suspended 30-day jail sentence.

Ohio State University placed Perez on leave one day after the incident. In June, a university sanctioning committee recommended firing Perez after determining that he violated the university’s workplace violence policy.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

@2026 Cox Media Group